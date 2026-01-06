Umar Khalid bail denial: Kapil Mishra calls JNU protesters ‘snakelets’

New Delhi: Delhi ministers Kapil Mishra, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Ashish Sood on Tuesday, January 6, criticised the raising of controversial slogans at JNU against Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the Supreme Court’s decision to deny bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

A group of students at JNU raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah inside the university campus on Monday night after the court rejected the bail pleas, according to a purported video of the protest.

Law Minister Kapil Mishra said, “Snakes are being crushed and the snakelets are screaming. Those who are chanting slogans in support of criminals, Naxalites, and terrorists have now become frustrated because their evil plans are being shattered one by one. Those supporting these criminals should be given severe punishment.”

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said protesting against a Supreme Court order is unacceptable. “If people start opposing court verdicts, the system will collapse,” he said, alleging that some groups wanted to weaken the country.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said some political leaders and parties are standing with individuals accused in serious cases, which he described as part of a larger conspiracy to undermine peace.

He said people were free to protest against government policies, including those related to education, water, security or farmers, but there should be decorum in political discourse and no activity should go against the nation.

The Supreme Court on January 5 rejected the bail applications of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, both accused in the 2020 Delhi riots.

JNU seeks FIR on ‘provocative’ sloganeering on campus

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has sought an FIR after students allegedly raised “provocative” slogans against Modi and Amit Shah inside the university campus.

The letter written by the JNU administration to the Delhi Police states that certain students raised “highly objectionable, provocative and inflammatory” slogans and are in direct contempt of the Supreme Court.

According to the letter addressed to the SHO of Vasant Kunj (North), and seen by PTI, the university’s Security Department said a programme, “A Night of Resistance with Guerrilla Dhaba,” was organised around 10 pm by students linked to the JNUSU.

The gathering initially appeared limited to commemorating the January 5, 2020, incident, with around 30 to 35 students present.

The letter stated that the nature of the event changed following a judicial verdict on the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, after which some participants allegedly raised slogans that the university termed inflammatory and objectionable.

The administration claimed the slogans amounted to contempt of the Supreme Court and violated the JNU Code of Conduct.

The university has named several students, including current JNUSU president Aditi Mishra, and said they were identified during the programme and argued that the slogans were “deliberate”, “repeated” and had the “potential to seriously disrupt public order, campus harmony and security.”

Giriraj slams controversial slogans against PM, Shah at JNU campus

Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh slammed the opposition, alleging that they have turned the campus into the “den” of those who want to “break the country.”

He said those having a “Pakistani mindset” will not be tolerated in the country. “The graves of enemies have been dug before, and they will be dug again,” he said.