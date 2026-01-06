Umar Khalid verdict: JNU students raise slogans against PM, Shah

A senior police officer said no complaint regarding the slogans has been received. 

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 6th January 2026 10:54 am IST|   Updated: 6th January 2026 1:10 pm IST
JNU protest
JNU students protest against SC's denial of bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam

New Delhi: A group of JNU students raised controversial slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah inside the university campus after the Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 riots conspiracy case. 

According to a purported video of the protest, which was held on Monday night, slogans condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were raised.

Aditi Mishra, Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union president, said that every year, students hold a protest to condemn the violence which occurred on the campus on January 5, 2020.

“All of the slogans raised in the protest were ideological and do not attack anyone personally. They were not directed towards anyone,” Mishra told PTI.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said no complaint regarding the slogans has been received. 

Violence erupted on the campus on January 5, 2020, when a mob of masked men stormed the campus and targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

The Delhi Police had come under attack for not acting when the mob was running riot on the campus, and especially for naming student union leaders, including Ghosh, in the two FIRs related to vandalism on the campus.

