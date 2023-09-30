‘Umrah Mabrook to our Tariq Jamil,’ writes Sana Khan on Insta  

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan and her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad recently performed their first Umrah pilgrimage with their newborn son, Tariq Jamil. For the unversed, the couple welcomed their first child on July 5, 2023. And now, she shared the first photo of the little one’s first Umrah on her Instagram.

Sharing their spiritual journey, Sana Khan wrote that she has manifested years back to perform Umrah with her family. The former actress who is now known as a religious preacher on Instagram wrote an emotional caption under the picture she shared on Instagram next to Kaaba. The photograph also features her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad and son Tariq Jamil.

Sana also mentioned that she wants her son to become Alim e Deen (a religious preacher) like her husband. She also wished her generation to be pious Muslims.

Captioning the photograph, she wrote, ”I manifested this years back. A family pic next to Kaaba. Umrah Mabrook to our Tariq Jamil. This place has given me everything bi prayed for from shauhar whose Alim e Deen, guidance ( I m still working on myself long way to go) my beta ( In Sha Allah who will be Alim e Deen).”

The caption further reads, ”One things is for sure Allah never rejects your nek Dua’s it can be delayed but never rejected. Plz keep making dua our Rab is listening to us. It’s so tough for me to write it down without crying I m way to emotional seeing this frame thats a huge part of my life. Allah is jaga ki nisbatein hume bhi de aur hume bhi aisa Deen ka dae banaye. Allah mujhe, mere ghar ko aur meri ane wali Qayamat tak ki naslon ko Deen ke liye qabool farmaye. Ameen.”

The fans of the former actress flooded the comments box with wishes and a few even prayed for the couple’s family.