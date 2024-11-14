UN: 14,000 pregnant women affected by Israeli attacks in Lebanon

About 14,000 pregnant women in Lebanon have been affected by the ongoing Israeli attacks on the country, according to a report by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

The office said that some 1,500 of these women are due to give birth in the coming weeks. It added that the risk of sexual exploitation and assault on women is high in overcrowded shelters in Lebanon

According to the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration, the war in Lebanon has displaced 880,000 people within the country and 470,000 to neighbouring Syria.

OCHA is seeking 426 million dollars from international donors to provide crucial support to Lebanon’s affected individuals, with only a quarter of the target raised thus far.

Since September 23, the Israeli forces has been intensifying air attacks on Lebanon, escalating tensions with Hezbollah, which has been engaging in firefights across the Lebanese-Israeli border since October 8, 2023.

Since October 8, 2023, Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon have resulted in 3,365 deaths and 14,344 injuries, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.