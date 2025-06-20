UN blacklists Israeli forces for grave violations against children for 2nd year in a row

The United Nations (UN) has once again added Israeli military and security forces to its annual “blacklist” of parties responsible for grave violations against children in conflict zones — marking the second consecutive year they have appeared on the list.

The inclusion comes from UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ report on Children and Armed Conflict, covering verified data from 2024.

According to the report, violence against children in conflict zones reached ‘unprecedented levels’ in 2024, with the majority of violations occurring in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The report accuses Israeli forces of killing and maiming children, and targeting schools and hospitals. A total of 8,554 violations affecting 2,944 Palestinian children were documented across Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and East Jerusalem.

Children living amidst hostilities are being stripped of their childhood



Highest number of grave violations against #children in armed conflict since the inception of the #CAAC mandate was verified in 2024: 41,370 incidents



Among the findings:

951 children were detained — 602 in the West Bank, 259 in East Jerusalem, and 90 in Gaza

27 children were used as human shields during military operations

1,561 children were left with disabilities, including 1,507 injured by Israeli forces and 54 by settlers

Humanitarian aid was obstructed 5,091 times, with 2,828 incidents in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and 2,263 in Gaza.

Guterres voiced deep alarm at the escalating trend of violations, calling for accountability and adherence to international humanitarian and human rights law — especially regarding the protection of children, schools, and healthcare facilities.

The report comes as Israel continues its offensive in Gaza, ongoing since October 7, 2023. The assault has resulted in the deaths of nearly 55,600 Palestinians, the displacement of over two million people, and the collapse of essential infrastructure — despite repeated calls from the international community and binding orders from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to halt hostilities.