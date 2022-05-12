UN chief appalled by killing of Al-Jazeera journalist

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was appalled by the killing of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the West Bank, said his Deputy Spokesman.

“The Secretary-General is appalled by the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American reporter for Al-Jazeera TV, who was shot dead earlier today while covering an operation by Israeli security forces in Jenin in the occupied West Bank,” Farhan Haq, the Deputy Spokesman, added in a statement on Wednesday.

Guterres sent his heartfelt condolences to the family of Abu Akleh and wished a quick recovery to fellow journalist Ali Samoudi, who was wounded in the same incident, said the statement.

It added that the UN chief appealed to relevant authorities to carry out an independent and transparent investigation into this incident and ensure that those responsible are held accountable, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The Secretary-General condemns all attacks and killings of journalists and stresses that journalists must never be the target of violence. Media workers should be able to carry out their work freely and without harassment, intimidation or the fear of being targeted. The Secretary-General reiterates his firm conviction that a free press is essential for peace, justice, sustainable development and human rights,” said the statement.