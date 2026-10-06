UN chief Antonio Guterres arrives in Pakistan on official visit

Islamabad: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday, October 6, on an official visit, during which he will meet the country’s top leadership and discuss regional and international developments.

Guterres is undertaking the official visit from October 6 to 8 at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, according to the Foreign Office.

Upon arrival, the UN chief was received by Acting Foreign Secretary Ambassador Nabeel Muni.

Separately, the Foreign Office said the secretary-general will hold talks with Pakistan’s top leadership, including President Asif Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dar and Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The visit will likely include talks on Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to mediate between Iran and the United States. According to a UN spokesperson, the trip will provide a chance to discuss the country’s “constructive role in suporting negotiations between the two countries.”

Guterres will visit the headquarters of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan and attend a briefing at Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority.

He will also have other engagements during the visit, during which Pakistan will highlight its efforts in strengthening multilateralism and international peace and security, as well as its strides towards disaster preparedness and early warning.

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The visit will “offer an important opportunity to reiterate Pakistan’s long-standing cooperation with the United Nations, and to exchange views on regional and international developments”, the Foreign Office said.

It added that the visit will also provide an opportunity to acknowledge the able leadership and vital contributions of Guterres in the areas of international peace and development.

The visit reflects Pakistan’s unwavering support for multilateralism with the UN at its core, and its abiding commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, according to the Foreign Office.