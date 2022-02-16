UN commends release of refugees from detention in Libya

Tripoli: The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has commended the release of 64 refugees from a detention centre in the Libyan capital Tripoli.

“UNHCR is grateful to the Libyan authorities for the release of 64 vulnerable persons of concern, including women and children, from Ain Zara detention centre today,” Xinhua reported citing the UN refugee agency’s statement issued on Tuesday.

“The group will receive a package of urban assistance, including core relief items, emergency cash and medical assistance,” it said.

The agency confirmed that it continues to work closely with the Libyan authorities for the orderly release of other refugees and asylum-seekers being held in detention.

Libya has been suffering insecurity and chaos since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, making the North African country a preferred point of departure for illegal migrants who want to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores.

Rescued migrants usually end up inside overcrowded reception centres across Libya, despite repeated international calls to close those centres.