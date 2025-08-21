UN envoy, Yemen leader discuss revival of stalled peace process

Aden: Chief of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council Rashad al-Alimi met with UN Special Envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg in the Saudi capital of Riyadh to discuss efforts to revive the stalled peace process.

According to Yemen’s state-run Saba news agency, the meeting, held on Wednesday (local time), focused on developments in international diplomatic efforts to restart peace negotiations in the war-torn Arab country.

Al-Alimi emphasised the importance of Grundberg’s previous briefing to the UN Security Council, particularly regarding de-escalation measures, economic improvements, and the release of UN and international organisation staff detained by the Houthis group, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting Saba.

The Yemeni leader reaffirmed his government’s support for UN peace efforts aimed at achieving peace in the country ravaged by years of conflict.

In a separate statement, Grundberg’s office said the envoy and al-Alimi discussed “the urgent need to address the deteriorating living conditions for Yemenis and to make progress toward a political agreement that opens a path toward a just and sustainable peace.”

The UN envoy welcomed recent steps taken by the Yemeni government and the Central Bank in Aden, “in particular, to build upon the significant currency appreciation witnessed lately.”

Grundberg also met with Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al Jaber and ambassadors from the five permanent UN Security Council members.

“In all his engagements,” Grundberg reiterated concerns over continued detention of UN, diplomatic mission and NGO personnel by the Houthi group, stressing that such actions “undermine confidence-building efforts” while reaffirming the UN’s commitment to securing their release through sustained diplomatic engagement, the UN statement said.

Yemen has been engulfed in civil war since 2014, when Houthi forces seized the capital Sanaa, prompting a Saudi-led coalition intervention in 2015.