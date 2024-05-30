UN experts call for sanctions, arms embargo against Israel

Tel Aviv: Following Israel’s strike on Rafah, killing 45 people, the United Nations experts have issued the call for “decisive international action” and called for immediate sanctions and an arms embargo against Israel.

At least 45 people were killed and 200 others were injured after the Israeli strike hit a camp for displaced people, CNN reported, according to the government media office in Gaza.

Shortly after the attack, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced that two senior Hamas officials had been killed after targeting a Hamas compound. The Israeli attack followed Hamas’ first rocket attack on the Israeli city of Tel Aviv in months.

The group of experts called for an independent probe into the attack on Rafah.

The UN Special Procedures took to X, and stated, “UN experts outraged by #Israeli strikes on civilians sheltering in #Rafah camps, demand int’l investigation, sanctions & arms embargo. “Calling the strikes a ‘mistake’ do not make them legal, bring back those killed or give comfort to grieving survivors.”

UN experts outraged by #Israeli strikes on civilians sheltering in #Rafah camps, demand int’l investigation, sanctions & arms embargo.



Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights issued a statement, stressing that these “barbaric attacks are a flagrant violation of international law”.

“Harrowing images of destruction, displacement and death have emerged from Rafah, including infants torn apart and people burnt alive,” the experts said. “Reports emerging from the ground indicate that the strikes were indiscriminate and disproportionate, with people trapped inside burning plastic tents, leading to a horrific casualty toll,” it read.

They further expressed deep frustration at the international community’s failure to stop Israel’s assault on Gaza.

They demanded an independent international investigation into the attacks on the Rafah displacement camps.

“Those responsible for these atrocities must be held to account,” the experts said.

“The flow of arms into Israel must stop immediately. It is abundantly clear that these weapons are being used to brutally kill and maim Palestinian civilians,” the UN experts said.

Moreover, they also demanded unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza and an end to the blockade and restrictions on the delivery of life-saving aid to civilians in the region.

“The UN experts expressed deep frustration at the international community’s failure to come together and stop Israel’s brutal assault, which has endangered Palestinians and Israeli hostages alike,” the statement read.

“This cannot be tolerated,” the experts said, adding that “an immediate and permanent ceasefire, coupled with meaningful measures to document and ensure accountability for atrocities, and secure the fundamental rights of Palestinians in Gaza, are the only path forward to salvage our shared humanity.”