UN Human Rights Council to discuss situation in Iran

The UN Human Rights Council on Monday said it would hold a special session to discuss the crackdown on protestors in Iran which has left hundreds dead.

The UNHRC will conduct a session on “the deteriorating human rights situation” in Iran on November 24. The decision to hold the meeting arrived after Germany and Iceland moved the resolution. It is to be noted that the session can only be conducted if the proposal is approved by 16 of the 47 members of the UNHRC.

It is to be noted that the proposal has been backed by 44 countries including 17 Council members. As per Iran Human Rights, an Oslo-based organisation at least 326 protesters have been killed in the ongoing protests in Iran over the death of Mahasa Amini, Arab News reported.