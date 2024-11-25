UN Report: 85,000 Women & Girls killed in 2023, one every 10 min

Vienna: About 85,000 women and girls across the globe were killed intentionally in 2023, with 60 per cent of the homicides committed by intimate partners or other family members, according to a report released by the United Nations (UN) on Monday.

This means one woman was killed every 10 minutes by their partners or other family members last year, according to the report published by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and UN Women to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

The report said Africa recorded the highest rates of intimate partner and family-related femicide last year, followed by the Americas and Oceania, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The new femicide report highlights the urgent need for strong criminal justice systems that hold perpetrators accountable, while ensuring adequate support for survivors,” UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly said, calling for confronting and dismantling the gender biases, power imbalances and harmful norms that perpetuate violence against women.