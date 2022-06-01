UN says 7.7 million people in need of humanitarian aid in Somalia

Mogadishu: The overall number of people in need of humanitarian assistance and protection in Somalia has risen to 7.7 million from 5.9 million in 2021, the United Nations relief agency said on Tuesday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the escalating drought which has ravaged several parts of Somalia due to failed rains has devastated many lives in Somalia.

“The number of affected people is steadily rising, and displaced families are approaching life-threatening levels of need,” OCHA said in its latest report on humanitarian fund allocation.

According to the UN, the severe drought is compounding severe vulnerabilities and humanitarian needs caused by decades of protracted conflict and insecurity, climate shocks, and disease outbreaks.

OCHA said the 25 million U.S. dollar standard allocation will provide immediate support to communities critically affected by the drought in key hotspot locations, particularly in underserved and hard-to-reach areas.

It said the allocation comes at a time when the recurring shocks have deepened poverty levels, compounded pre-existing vulnerabilities, and stripped communities of their livelihoods.

“Among the first sources of funding this year, this allocation will likely catalyze additional resources and early action to those most affected by the drought,” OCHA said.

It said the allocation will allow response in rural areas mitigating further drought-induced displacements.

The UN says thousands of children have dropped out of school as parents can no longer afford to pay fees, adding that food insecurity is increasing and malnutrition is high in drought-affected areas.