UN Security Council passes US-drafted Gaza ceasefire resolution

The UN Security Council (UNSC) on Monday, June 10, passed a United States (US)-drafted resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution was approved by 14 countries, with Russia abstaining from voting.

This is the first time that the UNSC has supported a ceasefire plan in Gaza , since the outbreak of war more than eight months ago.

UN Security Council ADOPTS resolution on ceasefire, hostage release in Gaza; calls on Hamas to accept proposal that has been accepted by Israel



Voting result

In favor: 14

Against: 0

Voting result

In favor: 14

Against: 0

Abstain: 1 (Russia)

The latest version of the text welcomes the ceasefire proposal announced by US President Joe Biden on May 31.

On May 31, the US President announced a three-stage proposal presented by “Israel,” which includes a prisoner exchange and a ceasefire during the first and second stages, and reconstruction in the third stage.

“The fighting could stop today if Hamas agrees to the deal now endorsed by the Security Council,” said US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have been waging a devastating war on Gaza Strip, leaving more than 37,000 deaths and 84,000 injured, causing massive infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.