UN Security Council urges parties in Libya to preserve calm

United Nations: The UN Security Council has called on all parties in Libya to preserve the prevailing calm on the ground, and to refrain from violence or other actions that could escalate tensions.

In a press statement on Thursday, the council members condemned the violent clashes perpetrated by armed groups in Libya’s Tripoli on August 27, which resulted in civilian casualties and destruction of civilian infrastructure.

The council members “called on all parties to preserve the prevailing calm on the ground,” said the statement.

They also called on the parties to refrain from violence or any other actions that could escalate tensions and undermine the political process or the ceasefire agreement reached in October 2020, which they said “should be implemented in full, including through the withdrawal of all foreign forces, foreign fighters, and mercenaries from the country without further delay”.

The council members reiterated that there can be no military solution in Libya and urged all Libyan parties, facilitated by the UN, to agree a pathway to deliver presidential and parliamentary elections across the country as soon as possible through dialogue, compromise and constructive engagement, in a transparent and inclusive manner.

They called upon the UN Secretary-General to appoint a special representative immediately, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the press statement, the council members stressed “the importance of an inclusive, comprehensive national dialogue and reconciliation process aimed at, inter alia, forming a unified Libyan government able to govern across the country and representing the whole people of Libya”.

They urged Libyan parties to respect international law, particularly regarding the protection of civilians, and called on all parties to allow and facilitate full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access.