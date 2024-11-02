UN sounds alarm over Israeli operations affecting Lebanon’s heritage sites

Beirut: The United Nations Human Rights Office voiced concern on Friday regarding the severe civilian impact of Israeli military operations in Lebanon, with a focus on damage to religious and cultural landmarks.

According to the UN office, since last October, Israel has destroyed or heavily damaged at least 10 mosques and churches. It emphasised that under international law, attacks on religious sites are prohibited.

Expressing further concern over strikes near the UNESCO-listed ancient temple complex in Baalbek, the UN noted that international humanitarian law mandates the protection of civilian sites, except where military use is confirmed. Even in such cases, it underscored, attacks must be proportionate and executed with caution.

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN special coordinator for Lebanon, also warned on social media of risks to Lebanon’s heritage sites in Tyre and Baalbek, home to UNESCO-designated Roman ruins. “Lebanon’s cultural heritage must not become another casualty in this devastating conflict,” she stated, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah escalated on Friday as Israeli airstrikes targeted southern Beirut and resumed assaults on Baalbek’s eastern regions at noon. Heavy clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli forces also erupted near Khiam, where Israeli air and artillery bombardments met with Hezbollah’s retaliatory attacks on Israeli military positions. Hezbollah claimed it had carried out 63 operations within three days, targeting sites as far as near Tel Aviv.

The Israel-Hezbollah conflict, part of the broader Gaza-centered Israel-Hamas war, has intensified since September 23 with ongoing exchanges of fire along the Lebanese-Israeli border.