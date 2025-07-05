Unable to land govt job woman dies by suicide in Telangana

Hyderabad: Depressed over not getting a government job, a woman in Telangana’s Hanamkonda district died by suicide on Friday, July 4.

The deceased was identified as 24-year-old Ravula Pratyusha, a B Tech graduate. The woman is the daughter of Ramesh and Sunita, who are daily wage labourers and natives of Peddakodepaka villagein Shayampet Mandal of Hanamkonda district.

According to reports, Pratyusha had been attempting competitive exams for two years. However, each time, she missed out on qualification narrowly. Depressed over the issue, the woman hung herself at her home.

