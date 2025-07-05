Unable to land govt job woman dies by suicide in Telangana

Pratyusha had been attempting competitive exams for two years. However, each time, she missed out on qualification narrowly.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th July 2025 3:11 pm IST
Woman from Telangana's Hanamkonda district
Pratyusha

Hyderabad: Depressed over not getting a government job, a woman in Telangana’s Hanamkonda district died by suicide on Friday, July 4.

The deceased was identified as 24-year-old Ravula Pratyusha, a B Tech graduate. The woman is the daughter of Ramesh and Sunita, who are daily wage labourers and natives of Peddakodepaka villagein Shayampet Mandal of Hanamkonda district.

According to reports, Pratyusha had been attempting competitive exams for two years. However, each time, she missed out on qualification narrowly. Depressed over the issue, the woman hung herself at her home.

MS Creative School

In December 2024, a first-year intermediate student died by suicide at a college in Telangana’s Hanamkonda. The victim was identified as 17-year-old Sridevi studying in Ekashila Junior College in Hanamkonda, was found hanging in her hostel room.

The college management informed the police, who reached the hostel and after conducting preliminary inquiry, shifted the body to the government hospital for a post-mortem examination. 

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th July 2025 3:11 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button