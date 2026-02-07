Unable to secure government job, Telangana man ends life

Bandari Kumaraswami
Bandari Kumaraswami (Image credit:X)

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man killed himself in Telangana’s Hanamkonda district on Friday, February 6, after failing to secure a government job.

The deceased, Bandari Kumaraswami, was a native of Shodashapalli village in Veleru mandal, who appeared for several competitive exams to land a government job. As he couldn’t qualify, his wife, Swapna, reportedly suggested that he take up agriculture as a source of income.

Despite his wife’s advice, Kumaraswami took the extreme step and hanged himself to death. Following the incident, Swapna said that her husband died due to not finding a government job and that there was no other reason for his death.

Similar incident

In a similar incident last year in July 2025, a 24-year-old woman died by suicide in Hanamkonda after not being able to find a government job.

The deceased was identified as Ravula Pratyusha, a BTech graduate. The woman was the daughter of Ramesh and Sunita, who are daily wage labourers and natives of Peddakodepaka village in Shayampet Mandal of Hanamkonda district.

According to reports, Pratyusha had been attempting competitive exams for two years. However, each time, she narrowly missed qualifying them. Depressed over the issue, the woman allegedly hung herself at her home.

