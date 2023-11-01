Unacademy appoints new Chief People Officer amid top-level exits

The appointment came as Unacademy’s chief financial officer (CFO) Subramanian Ramachandran quit the company. It’s the second senior exit at the edtech startup in recent months.

Bengaluru: Edtech platform Unacademy on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sandhydeep Purri as the Chief People Officer, as high-profile exits at Gaurav Munjal-run edtech company Unacademy continued.

With over 25 years of experience in leadership roles across diverse industries and geographies, Purri earlier held the position of Chief People Officer at Sapphire Foods, overseeing HR strategies for brands like Pizza Hut and KFC.

“I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Unacademy and driving transformative business initiatives that will contribute to the company’s continued growth and success through the people charter,” said Purri.

Prior to Sapphire Foods, she was responsible for organisation development and organisation effectiveness initiatives across the Aditya Birla Group’s retail sector.

“Her extensive experience and expertise promises to amplify our mission and will be invaluable as we continue to expand our team and scale up as an organisation,” said Gaurav Munjal, Co-founder and CEO, Unacademy.

The appointment came as Unacademy’s chief financial officer (CFO) Subramanian Ramachandran quit the company. It’s the second senior exit at the edtech startup in recent months.

“Ramachandran has put down his papers and is currently serving his notice period,” said a report by The Morning Context report, citing sources. In August, Unacademy’s chief operating officer Vivek Sinha had resigned.

