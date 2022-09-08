Unacademy opens 50 new education channels on YouTube

Bengaluru: Leading edtech platform Unacademy on Monday launched 50 new education channels on Google-owned YouTube.

Some of these new channels have existing content categories from Unacademy, along with new areas such as Tick Tock Tax’– to simplify the direct and indirect tax concepts, and Life After IIT — a platform to crack JEE and discuss success stories of top Rankers.

“We are strengthening our commitment towards democratising education and presenting a strong content strategy for learners who are seeking knowledge in unique and exciting ways,” said Vivek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, Unacademy.

Unacademy also announced that it is partnering with GATE Academy and all GATE aspirants will have access to the quality content for the category.

Umesh Dhande has joined Unacademy platform as Vice President, Academics, GATE & ESE, said the edtech platform.

The educational channels cover broad categories like NEET UG and JEE, UPSC and other post-graduation segments, along with bank, SSC and defence.

Founded by Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh, and Roman Saini in 2015, Unacademy has a growing network of more than 91,000 registered educators and over 99 million learners, imparting education in over 14 Indian languages.

As online education space shrinks, Unacademy has also forayed into opening physical tuition centres across the country.