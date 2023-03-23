Unauthorised construction on land reserved for playground demolished in Sangli

Sangli : An illegal structure on a plot reserved for playground and school in Kupwad area was demolished by the Sangli Municipal Corporation on Thursday.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had raised the issue of this encroachment at his rally in Mumbai a day before.

The plot of land, located in Mangalmurti Colony, was being used to offer ‘namaz’ and illegal washrooms were constructed there, said a civic official.

A meeting was held with the concerned trust and later the structure was removed, she added.