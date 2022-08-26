Under the #HinduphobicBollywood trend, netizens target Sholay

Mumbai: Lately, the Hindi film industry has seemed to become a subject of hatred among netizens. Be it Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha or Vijay Deverakonda‘s Liger, every recent Bollywood film has been boycotted on the internet.

Anti-Bollywood factions on Twitter, have been digging out old comments made by stars that hurt religious sentiments, to justify the boycott calls.

Well, now the netizens have taken it too far by dragging in several old and cult Bollywood classics from the 70s, 80s, and 90s era. Netizens have now taken offense at the 1975 film Sholay and termed it as ‘Hinduphobic’.

Yes, you read that right! Sholay which is touted as one of the biggest and best Indian films is now being targeted on grounds of religion. According to the netizens, Sholay’s character Rahim Chacha, who serves as the imam in the village, is shown as a spiritual and nice guy whereas ‘Veeru (Dharmendra) is shown teasing a girl in a temple”.

As part of the #BoycottBollywood and #HinduphobicBollywood trend on Twitter, many tweeted about the film and called out the writers Salim-Javed as well.

Check out some of the tweets here:

#Hinduphobic_Bollywood hinduphobia had already started in the 1970s era. Pic1 Sholay written by Javed Akhtar. Pic2 Suhaag written by Kader Khan primarily. Both were huge box office success. The subtle symbolism played a role in building massive mistrust towards all Sadhus.Sad!😞 pic.twitter.com/BQJ4ZQx06z — BrijKinkari (@indiash1) May 20, 2020

#Hinduphobic_Bollywood



Salim Javed ne Sholay film se hi yeh slow poison dena shuru kar diya — gautami tripathy (@gautamitripathy) May 20, 2020

@GemsOfBollywood another 1970s hinduphobic display. Sadhus shown as thugs and Imaam Sahab as the most pious guy in the village. Both were multi-starrer blockbusters featuring biggest names of Bullydawood at that time. https://t.co/baGNeCcLaj — BrijKinkari (@indiash1) November 3, 2020

From sholay to patallok

A soft corner to a community

No problem

But why some liberals want to giving shame on us by ourself

What kind of propaganda they want to establish

Every single web or movie

Has something about it#PatalLok #Hinduphobic_Bollywood #Anushka @imVkohli — Adv Mukesh (@AdvMukesh4) May 20, 2020

However, many defended the film and also lamented these netizens for going after the loved movie.

Ho kya gaya hai Indians ko? Now they are trending things like #Hinduphobic_Bollywood and accusing movies like Sholay from yesteryears to be against Hindus. Can’t believe it! — S (@SugunaDew) May 20, 2020

What do you think of this trend? Comment down below.