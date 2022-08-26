Under the #HinduphobicBollywood trend, netizens target Sholay

Mumbai: Lately, the Hindi film industry has seemed to become a subject of hatred among netizens. Be it Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha or Vijay Deverakonda‘s Liger, every recent Bollywood film has been boycotted on the internet.
Anti-Bollywood factions on Twitter, have been digging out old comments made by stars that hurt religious sentiments, to justify the boycott calls.
Well, now the netizens have taken it too far by dragging in several old and cult Bollywood classics from the 70s, 80s, and 90s era. Netizens have now taken offense at the 1975 film Sholay and termed it as ‘Hinduphobic’.
Yes, you read that right! Sholay which is touted as one of the biggest and best Indian films is now being targeted on grounds of religion. According to the netizens, Sholay’s character Rahim Chacha, who serves as the imam in the village, is shown as a spiritual and nice guy whereas ‘Veeru (Dharmendra) is shown teasing a girl in a temple”.
As part of the #BoycottBollywood and #HinduphobicBollywood trend on Twitter, many tweeted about the film and called out the writers Salim-Javed as well.
Check out some of the tweets here:
However, many defended the film and also lamented these netizens for going after the loved movie.
What do you think of this trend? Comment down below.