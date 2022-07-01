Undue political interference in Telangana police dept a serious concern: Congress

Hyderabad: AICC spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan on Friday raised serious concern over the undue political interference in police department functioning, which is leading to a deteriorating law and order situation in Telangana.

Dr Sravan came down heavily on Khairatabad TRS MLA Danam Nagendar for obstructing the duties of police and transferring honest police officers who are not supporting his illegal activities to land encroachments.

“It is unfortunate that the police department in Telangana is acting as the private army of TRS Sarkar. Especially IPS officers in senior roles are acting as slaves for chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, thereby not just bringing disrepute to the prestigious service, but also demoralising the police officers and staff working at the ground level.

“As police are unable to function properly, the law and order situation is deteriorating in the state. What’s ridiculous is, that almost all the police transfers are being done according to recommendations of MLAs rather than through an official process. It’s laughable to know that even DGP Mahender Reddy has no say or final word in police transfers. About 15 transfers done by DGP have been stalled because of the interference of TRS leaders in the past year,” he remarked.

“If this is the fate of DGP, then one can imagine the plight of ACPs, CIs, SIs, and constables. Literally, the police department is run according to the diktats of TRS MLAs,” Dr. Sravan further said, raising serious concern over the undue political interference in policing.

Sravan said that honest officers have been transferred as a reward for good work.

“In the past 11 months two Circle Inspectors (CIs) have been transferred from Banjara Hills Police Station which falls under the Khairatabad constituency. Both Mr Shiva Chandra and Nageshwara Rao are honest officers but were transferred at the behest of Danam Nagendar. Shiva Chandra was transferred after the raid at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel pub at Banjara Hills in April. As drugs were found at the pub and it was running beyond permitted timings, Banjara Hills CI Shiva Chandra was made liable and transferred for not acting on the Radisson pub. But the unknown fact is, it was Danam Nagendar who had interfered, earlier when Shiva Chandra took steps to crack down on Radisson’s pub and threatened him not to take any action on Radisson Hotel,” he alleged.

“But eventually it was an honest officer Shiva Chandra who was made a scapegoat, because of Danam Nagendar’s collusion with wrong doers,” he further said.

Dasoju Sravan urged DGP Mahender Reddy to immediately take steps to prevent interference of politicians in policing and take steps to protect honest police officers.

Also, he urged the government of Telangana to launch an enquiry into the alleged role of the name Nagender in land grabbing at Road No 13, Banjara Hills.