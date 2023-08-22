Unease among Muslim voters as BRS allocates three tickets in Telangana elections

Hyderabad: A sense of disillusionment has taken root among Muslim voters in Telangana as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) appears to marginalize their representation in the upcoming elections. While other communities secure considerable ticket allocations, Muslims are voicing concerns over their diminishing significance within the BRS and the political landscape at large.

Communities Population percentage Tickets allocation (Out of total 115) Muslim 14.46 3 Reddy 6.5 39 Kumma 4.8 6 Velma 3 9 ST 9.91 11 SC 17.5 19

As the party announced ticket allocations, glaring discrepancies in representation have come to light. The Reddy community, constituting 6.5% of the population, has secured an impressive 39 tickets out of 115 announced, while the Muslim population, accounting for 14.46%, has been allocated only 3 tickets, with doubts lingering over the viability of 2 candidates and one facing anticipated obstacles to victory. In contrast, the Kumma community, comprising 4.8% of the population, has been granted 6 tickets, and the Velma community, making up 3%, has secured 9 assembly tickets.

The scheduled allocation of 11 tickets for the ST (Scheduled Tribe) category, representing 9.91% of the population, underscores the party’s varying approach to ticket distribution. Similarly, the SC (Scheduled Caste) segment, constituting 17.5% of the population, has secured 19 tickets from the BRS.

According to a political expert, the BRS had succeeded in swaying Muslim voters previously through the narrative of countering the BJP’s influence in Telangana. However, a systematic strategy seems to be emerging within the party to downplay the significance of Muslim voters. Analysts suggest that this shift can be attributed to a carefully devised plan aimed at diluting the role of Muslim voters within the electorate.

During the Telangana agitation, party leader Chandrasekhar Rao had conveyed a commitment to address the grievances of Muslims and increase their representation once in power. However, the recent ticket allocations reflect a different reality.

Minority rights activist Miskeen Ahmed argues that the party has executed a conspiracy to diminish Muslim representation within the Legislative Assembly. The party’s decision to field merely three Muslim candidates for a 14.46% Muslim population signifies that the BRS might no longer consider Muslim votes as integral to its prospects. This message is resonating among Muslim voters who perceive a shift in the party’s stance.

The contentious allocation of tickets have reportedly deepens the frustration among Muslims in the state. The allocation of 11 candidates for the Dalit population, constituting 9.91%, and the assignment of just three candidates for the 14.46% Muslim population underscores the emerging narrative. The palpable resentment among Muslims casts doubt on the prospects of reconciliation, prompting concerns about the community’s place within the BRS and its broader political strategies.