Unemployed youth warned against online job frauds

Hyderabad: With several youngsters desperate for job opportunities in the city to find livelihoods, a large portion remains unaware of lurking trouble with several fraudsters claiming to offer jobs but robbing the of their money by the end of the process.
‘Placement in a higher position in the company, ‘earning lakhs from the comfort of your home’, ‘earning with our company while you work elsewhere’, are some of the attractive offers being circulated on Whatsapp and emails by fake employers.
Fake job offers being circulated via social media can land anyone in trouble. Youth often get lured into such traps via forwarded fake emails and texts.
The fraudsters offer attractive employment plans but also play with the religious sentiments of the youth and fetch money out of them.
Despite the cyber crime department conducting awareness campaigns to safeguard people from fraudsters, people still fall into traps.
Precautions to be taken:
- For any job offer, including from overseas entities, first, confirm the identity and contact details of the employing company/its representative
- Confirm the authenticity of these attractive offers before registering yourself
- Always remember that a genuine company offering a job will never ask for money for offering the job.
- Do not make payments on unknown job search websites.