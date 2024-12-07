Unemployement in Telangana drops down to 18 percent in Sept

Hyderabad: Nearly a year to the completion of the Congress government’s first year in the Assembly, Telangana chief minster Revanth Reddy proudly flaunts the accomplishments of his party, especially the decreasing rate of unemployment.

According to the Union government’s Labour Force Survey report, the unemployment rate in Telangana dropped from 22.9 percent in July to 18.81 percent in September this year. This was achieved after the state ensured exams to fill state government jobs and hired at least 55,143 individuals.

To celebrate its achievements the Congress government in the state held a 26-day ‘Praja Vijayotsavalu’, which commenced on November 14 and will end with a three-day grand finale beginning on Saturday, December 7 and will end on Monday, December 9.

The celebrations will be held at the Hussain Sagar Lake and will feature music, cultural events alongside the announcement of several investments to the state.

The events will conclude with the unveiling of the Telangana Thalli statue, the laying of the foundation stone for AI City infrastructure and the launch of 130 new citizen-centric services through MeeSeva.

Additionally, the government has extended an invitation to opposition leaders in the state including the leader of opposition in the Telangana Assembly, K Chandrashekhar Rao and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union minister Kishan Reddy among others.