Unemployment allowance to be implemented soon: AP CM

Amaravati: Reiterating that his government is committed to implementing ‘Super Six’ promises, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday announced that the government will soon roll out unemployment allowance.

He made the announcement while participating in the monthly pension distribution programme ‘Service to the poor’, at Malakapalli in East Godavari district.

The Telugu Desam Party-led alliance had promised six major schemes under ‘Super Six’ during last year’s elections. A monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 for every jobless youth was among the promises.

The Chief Minister announced that free bus travel for women in APSRTC buses will be rolled out from August 15.

He listed out the promises implemented by the government during the last one year. Through 204 canteens, the government is supplying quality food to the poor. Under the Deepam scheme, it is giving three free gas cylinders.

Naidu said under ‘Talli Ki Vandanam, the government deposited Rs 10,000 crore into the bank accounts of women whose children are going to schools and colleges.

He claimed that villages are filled with joy and vibrance as pensions are being distributed promptly on the first of every month. He criticised the previous government for looting pensions in the name of the differently-abled.

The Chief Minister visited the home of one Sanamandra Posh Babu and handed over a pension to the leather worker. He also interacted with Posh Babu’s family and listened to their concerns. Later, he went to the home of beneficiary Geddam Krishnadurga and handed over a widow’s pension. Following this, he addressed the public gathering at Praja Vedika.

“In the past, even employees didn’t receive their salaries properly, and retired workers didn’t get their pensions. But since our government came to power, we’ve ensured pensions are distributed on the 1st of every month. We fulfilled our election promise by increasing the pension from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000,” Naidu said.

He mentioned that even major states are not providing pensions on this scale. “We are spending Rs 2,750 crore every month on pensions. Telangana is spending Rs 8,000 crore annually, Kerala only Rs 7,200 crore,” he said.

He stated that the Centre is extending full cooperation for state development. “It gave Rs 15,000 crore for Amaravati and Rs 11,400 crore for Vizag Steel Plant,” he said.

The state government also signed MoUs worth Rs 9.5 lakh crore in investments, which is expected to create 8.5 lakh jobs. Work has begun on projects worth Rs 5 lakh crore, generating 4.5 lakh jobs, he said.

Slamming the previous government of YSRCP for not completing Polavaram, he said it was his responsibility to complete the project by 2027 and dedicate it to the nation. “No other project in India can handle 50 lakh cusecs of flood water. It must be protected. We’ll complete the diaphragm wall by December. They completed 4 per cent work in 5 years; we’ve done 6 per cent in one year.”

Naidu said that to achieve a poverty-free society, the government launched the P4 initiative. “I was born into a humble family, too. By God’s grace, I rose step by step. So did Ambedkar, Narendra Modi, NTR, and Pawan Kalyan — all from ordinary families,” he said.

Naidu urged the wealthy top 10 per cent to support the bottom 20 per cent. Bill Gates donated 99 per cent of his wealth to society. Vedanta Group is giving 75 per cent of its profits back to society, he added.