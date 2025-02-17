Unemployment, price rise Modi government’s biggest failures: Survey

A vast majority of Indians have expressed rising worry about joblessness across India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government according to the latest Mood of the Nation (MoTN) Survey conducted by India Today and C-Voter this February week.

The survey displays deep-seated anxieties and extensive concerns among people about rising unemployment, economic instability, and their belief that governmental decisions and policies favour business interests.

Mounting concerns over unemployment

Survey statistics reveal that three-fourths or more respondents regard unemployment issues are either very serious or somewhat serious. A substantial 55 percent of people view unemployment as “very serious” with another 21 percent considering it to be “somewhat serious.”

A small percentage of five per cent believe joblessness is irrelevant to the society.

A majority of residents in the Northeast and Eastern areas of the country rate unemployment as an extremely serious issue with 64 percent and 60 percent of people expressing this concern. Southern residents exhibit 48 percent unemployment-related concern while their numbers lag behind Northeast and Eastern residents.

Job creation and inflation

Queries asked to identify the single biggest failure of the Modi government, 21 percent of respondents pointed out unemployment as the Modi government’s biggest failure during its 11-year rule and another 21 percent focused on price rise and inflation.

Economic outlook: Pessimism prevails

According to survey data, respondents across India show widespread doubt about the economic recovery in future. A significant 57 percent of survey participants anticipate economic deterioration or no change over the upcoming six months although 34 percent predict positive changes will occur during this year.

Survey results show that 64 percent of people have faced increasing economic challenges when handling their household finances since last year. The respondents indicated that expenses increased for 27 percent of them yet these costs remained affordable.

The financial burden of living expenses proves difficult for 70 percent of lower-income people which demonstrates the financial hardships faced by economically weaker sections of Indian society.

Strong support for universal basic income

The mounting economic struggle received backing from 82 percent of survey participants who favoured Universal Basic Income (UBI) benefits despite opposition from only 14 percent of respondents. A majority of Indian people view Universal Basic Income as a safety mechanism due to growing job uncertainties and financial difficulties.

A ‘pro-business’ government?

The survey also sheds light on the public perception that the Modi government focuses its policies on large businesses instead of benefiting ordinary citizens. The survey found that 51 percent of people perceive large corporations to have received maximum advantages from government policies since 2014.

A minimal nine percent of respondents acknowledged that paid workers have benefited from government policies yet six percent voted daily wage labourers received no benefits.

Research reveals that income stability remains a profound concern because 65 percent of people predict their household income to stay the same or deteriorate in the next six months. People’s income prospects remain largely negative as only 27 percent foresee wage growth during this year.

Misuse of investigative agencies

This research also analyzed how citizens view the government’s deployment of investigative organizations. The public assessment shows that 45 percent of people think the Modi government utilizes the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax Department agencies more than previous governments.

On the other side,42 per cent of respondents disagreed with the notion that the Modi government misuses the Enforcement Directorate or other investigative agencies.

Government’s alleged ties with Adani Group

The research investigation explored existing doubts about the Modi government’s backing of the Adani Group in light of bribery accusations during a United States court proceeding. Respondents voted the government is protecting the conglomerate with 49 percent agreement with this statement. However, 33 percent showed disagreement based on Rahul Gandhi’s opposition claims.

Polarized views on Congress and foreign influence

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has constantly accused Congress of receiving money from George Soros, an American investor and philanthropist to conduct what they call “anti-India” activities.

Research results indicated that 47 per cent of survey participants showed disagreement with the ruling party’s accusation although 38 per cent supported the validity of this claim.

Graphs used by India Today to represent answers to questions on price rise, unemployment and key political issues.



Results from the Mood of the Nation Survey demonstrate that Indian citizens are becoming increasingly dissatisfied with unemployment and economic instability alongside feelings of bias toward large corporations from the government.