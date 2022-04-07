UNESCO unanimously adopts two resolutions in favor of Palestine

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Wednesday unanimously adopted two resolutions in favour of Palestine.

This came during the executive council’s 214th session currently being held in Paris. The resolutions on occupied Palestine and cultural and educational institutions were unanimously adopted by members of the organization’s executive council.

The resolution calls on Israel to stop its provocations and unilateral illegal procedures against Haram Al-Sharif, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as the Old City of Jerusalem and its walls.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Malki welcomed the adoption of resolutions.

Welcoming the resolutions, the ministry called on the international community and UNESCO to put pressure on Israel to stop its illegal actions, Wafaa News Agency reported.