UNGA urges Israel to withdraw, reaffirms two-state solution

United Nations: The UN General Assembly (UNGA) adopted two resolutions requesting Israel to withdraw from the occupied Palestinian territories and occupied Syrian Golan, reaffirming the two-state solution as the only path to lasting peace in the Middle East.

In a resolution, passed with 157 votes in favour, eight against and seven abstentions, the General Assembly demanded Israel cease all settlement activities and evacuate settlers from the occupied Palestinian territory, Xinhua news agency reported.

The document expressed “unwavering support, in accordance with international law, for the two-state solution of Israel and Palestine,” emphasising the need to commit to a Middle East peace process urgently.

The assembly also adopted another resolution declaring that Israel has failed to comply with Security Council resolution 497 of 1981 and its jurisdiction imposed on the occupied Syrian Golan is null and void.

The resolution urged Israel to resume talks on the Syrian and Lebanese tracks and to withdraw from all occupied Syrian Golan.

“Peace and security will never be achieved through force or occupation,” UNGA President Philemon Yang said in the meeting.

The two-state solution is the only path to lasting peace in the Middle East, he said, adding “After more than a year of war and suffering, the realisation of this vision is more urgent than ever before.”

Calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the unconditional release of all hostages, Yang said now is the time for all to “bury the hatchet for once and for all.”