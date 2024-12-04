UAE, Jordanian leaders call for de-escalation of tensions in Middle East

The two leaders exchanged views on the critical need to prevent further escalation in the Middle Eastern regions.

Abu Dhabi: President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Abdullah II of Jordan discussed regional developments during a phone call amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, according to the state media.

The two leaders exchanged views on Monday on the critical need to prevent further escalation in the region, emphasising efforts to safeguard security and stability, reports Xinhua, quoting UAE’s official news agency WAM.

They called for intensified efforts to establish a clear path toward achieving a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The call highlighted the growing urgency for coordinated regional and international efforts to address rising challenges, with a focus on promoting dialogue and preventing conflict.

The phone conversation came amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, and a deteriorating security situation in northern Syria.

