UAE to host international Moon Day conference in 2025

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host the International Moon Day conference in Abu Dhabi in 2025. This remarkable event was announced on the UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad and during its participation in the ongoing Space Week on Monday, December 2.

Moon Day conference

The International Moon Day Conference will serve as a platform for scientists, researchers and space enthusiasts across the globe to share insights, innovations, technological approaches and strategies in the exploration of the moon in the future.

This initiative aligns with the current direction of the UAE in space exploration, highlighted by its recent moon missions that included Rashid Explorer, which aimed to study the lunar atmosphere.

Leadership and representation

The UAE was represented at the meetings by the CEO of the Emirates Council for Work Relations Development, Salem bin Abdullah Al Wahshi. The announcement of the UAE’s hosting was made during a session chaired by Chair of the United Nations International Moon Day, Dr Nasr Al-Sahhaf, Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

In 2018, the week saw over 5,000 events held in more than 80 countries. Each year a theme is selected by the World Space Week Association Board of Directors in close coordination with the UN Office of Outer Space Affairs.

The theme provides broad guidance to World Space Week participants on the content of their programmes. The theme is selected to increase the impact of World Space Week on all humanity further, by using a uniform theme globally.

Also Read Saudi Arabia launches special passport stamp for Green Initiative forum 2024

Background on Space Week

World Space Week is the largest annual space event in the world. It helps build up the workforce of tomorrow by inspiring students and demonstrating visible public support for space programmes.

Additionally, the event is used to educate the public about space activities and foster international cooperation in space outreach and education.



