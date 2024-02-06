Unhappy Karnataka farmers’ ‘Bengaluru Chalo’ protest today

Bengaluru: Thousands of farmers are gathering at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Tuesday to stage a protest against the Congress government demanding fulfillment of various demands.

About 5,000 farmers from across the state are likely to take part in the ‘Bengaluru Chalo’ protest.

Kuruburu Shanthakumar, President of State Sugarcane Growers’ Association told IANS that the state government had decreased the allotment to agriculture by Rs 13,000 crore. In the budget it should increase the allotment for the sector and also provide additional funds.

“The Congress government in Telangana has announced the loan waiver for the farmers and is implementing it. Though, Congress government is ruling in Karnataka, no such step has been taken. We demand a loan waiver for farmers in the state,” he said.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should address the issues of farmers in the state budget that he will present soon. The farmers are facing drought and are migrating in search of livelihood. Many have tread the path of suicide,” Shantakumar stated.

The protest is organised jointly by the Federation of Karnataka Provincial Farmers’ Organisations and the State Sugarcane Growers’ Association. The farmers are arriving by buses, trains and private transport to the venue. The organisations are planning to take a rally from the Freedom Park to the Vidhana Soudha.

The organisations are demanding reservation for women who marry agriculturists, stopping acquisition of agricultural lands for developing industries, making farmers who give up their land for acquisition one of the stakeholders, Rs 25,000/each compensation for farmers of Cauvery basin as they have suffered losses due to release of water to Tamil Nadu.