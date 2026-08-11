Unhappy with food, husband pushes woman in Hyderabad; she dies

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old woman died on Sunday, August 9, after being pushed by her husband during a fight in Hyderabad’s Katedan over food.

The woman, Shikshanjali Kumari, married Chandan Kumar in April 2026. The couple was residing in Sri Ram Nagar Colony in Katedan and worked as daily wagers. According to the police, the couple often quarrelled due to financial issues.

On Sunday night, Shikshanjali served food to her husband, who was reportedly angry over the unsatisfactory taste of the curry and suddenly pushed her. She fell and hit her head against a wall, suffering a fatal injury.

Kumar reportedly rushed her to Osmania General Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. On Monday, August 10, the victim’s mother approached the Mailardevpally police and lodged a complaint.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Mailardevpally police said, “The incident occurred on Sunday, at 2 pm. Chandan was taken into custody and would be taken to court today.” Kumar was arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).