UNHRC adopts first resolution in favour of Palestine

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates (MoFAE) on Thursday announced the adoption of Palestine’s first resolution on human rights, by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), ensuring accountability and achieving justice.

In a statement, the ministry has said that 37 countries voted in favour of the resolution, including Arab, European, African, and Asian countries, while seven countries namely Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Cameroon, the Marshall Islands, India, Nepal, and Honduras, abstained from voting. Three countries that voted against the resolution are Malawi, Brazil, and the United States.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has welcomed the adoption of the resolution presented and expressed its thanks to the countries that voted in favour of it.

الخارجية والمغتربين ترحب باعتماد مجلس حقوق الإنسان قرار فلسطين حول المساءلةhttps://t.co/LkOApPw1WK — State of Palestine – MFA (@pmofa) March 31, 2022

“The international consensus and the positive vote on Palestine’s decisions is a form of protection for the Palestinian people and the preservation of their rights, leading to the dismantling of the Israeli apartheid regime,” said the Ministry in a statement.

“The vote of the supporting countries is an expression of the consistency of these countries with their principles and foundations of international law in the protection of human rights,” it added.

The Ministry also called on the international community to hold Israel accountable and to stop the policy of double standards and selectivity that undermines the international system based on law.

The Ministry stressed that Palestinian diplomacy will not allow the Palestinian people’s rights to self-determination, independence, and return to be compromised.