‘Unhygienic’ food served at canteen in Hyderabad airport: TGPWU

Hyderabad: Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) have called for an urgent inspection of the alleged unhygienic canteen near the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) parking lot.

The “extremely poor hygiene and food safety conditions” are condemnable, the union said in a statement issued by TGPWU president Shaik Salauddin on Thursday, March 5.

Several app-based drivers, taxi drivers and other transport workers suffered from stomach infections, diarrhoea and vomiting after consuming food from the canteen widely used by the drivers, the statement said.

The drivers reported the presence of small beetles, commonly found in stored rice, indicating severe contamination and a lack of proper food storage standards.

Despite multiple complaints submitted by drivers and worker representatives, the issue has not been taken seriously by the airport authorities, the union claimed, adding that it has put the health and safety of hundreds of workers at risk every day.

Highlighting the issue, Salauddin said drivers working at the airport spend long hours waiting for trips and rely on nearby canteens for food.

“It is shocking that at an international airport like RGIA, workers are being forced to eat food that is contaminated and unsafe,” Salauddin alleged. “This is not only negligence but also a serious public health concern.”

The union called on the state government and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to intervene and address the issue.

Noting that affordable food canteens are operated across the state, the TGPWU urged the government to establish “Indira Mahila Shakti Canteens” at the airport premises as well.

These canteens can provide clean, affordable and nutritious meals to drivers, gig workers and other airport staff who depend on low-cost food options during long working hours, the union suggested.

The TGPWU additionally demanded the Food Safety Department conduct inspections at the existing canteen and take strict action against any operator found violating hygiene norms.

“Thousands of drivers serving passengers at the airport deserve safe food, basic facilities and dignity at their workplace. The government must act immediately,” Salauddin added.

The union warned that if no corrective steps are taken, they will be forced to stage protests and escalate the matter by involving higher authorities.