UNICEF ‘outraged’ over killing of water truck drivers in Gaza

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has condemned the killing of two drivers contracted to deliver clean water in the Gaza Strip, describing the incident as a grave violation and halting its activities in the north.

The agency said the men were killed by Israeli fire early on Saturday, April 18, at the Mansoura water filling point in Gaza City, where two others were injured.

According to UNICEF, the strike occurred during routine water trucking operations without any changes to established procedures.

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It confirmed that all work at the site has been suspended until security conditions allow operations to resume.

UNICEF described the Mansoura facility as a vital hub, the sole functioning filling point linked to the Mekorot pipeline supplying Gaza City. The site supports multiple daily deliveries, providing water to hundreds of thousands of residents.

UNICEF is outraged by the killing of two drivers of trucks contracted by UNICEF to provide clean water to families in the Gaza Strip.



The victims were killed by Israeli fire in an incident that took place early this morning at the Mansoura water filling point in northern Gaza.… — UNICEF (@UNICEF) April 17, 2026

“The victims were killed by Israeli fire… UNICEF extends our condolences to the families of the men killed,” the statement said.

The agency urged Israeli authorities to conduct an immediate investigation and ensure accountability, stressing that humanitarian personnel and civilian infrastructure must be protected under international humanitarian law.

Health authorities in Gaza reported that 72,549 Palestinians have been killed and 172,274 wounded since October 7, 2023.

In the past 24 hours, hospitals recorded eight deaths — seven newly reported and one body recovered from rubble — along with 24 injuries.

Officials added that since the October 11 ceasefire, 773 people have been killed and 2,171 wounded, while 761 bodies have been retrieved from collapsed buildings.