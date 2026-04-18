India summons Iran envoy after firing on Indian-flagged ships in Strait of Hormuz

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th April 2026 9:30 pm IST
An Iranian official is summoned by India following an attack on Indian ships in the Strait of Hormuz, hig.
Dr Mohammad Fathali alongside a cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz amid tensions.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday, April 18, summoned Iran’s ambassador to India, Dr Mohammad Fathali, to lodge a formal protest after two Indian-flagged tankers were fired upon near the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the MEA, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri conveyed “deep concern” over the incident during a meeting with the envoy, stressing the importance India attaches to the safety of merchant shipping and seafarers. He urged Tehran to resume facilitating safe passage for India-bound vessels at the earliest.

The Iranian envoy said he would convey India’s concerns to authorities in Tehran. The incident involved two large crude oil tankers — Jag Arnav and Sanmar Herald — carrying Iraqi oil, which were reportedly fired upon north of Oman, prompting heightened concerns over maritime security in one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

Subhan Bakery
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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th April 2026 9:30 pm IST

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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