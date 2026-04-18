India summons Iran envoy after firing on Indian-flagged ships in Strait of Hormuz

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday, April 18, summoned Iran’s ambassador to India, Dr Mohammad Fathali, to lodge a formal protest after two Indian-flagged tankers were fired upon near the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the MEA, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri conveyed “deep concern” over the incident during a meeting with the envoy, stressing the importance India attaches to the safety of merchant shipping and seafarers. He urged Tehran to resume facilitating safe passage for India-bound vessels at the earliest.

The Iranian envoy said he would convey India’s concerns to authorities in Tehran. The incident involved two large crude oil tankers — Jag Arnav and Sanmar Herald — carrying Iraqi oil, which were reportedly fired upon north of Oman, prompting heightened concerns over maritime security in one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.