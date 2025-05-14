Unidentified man found dead near Uppal Metro Station

Hyderabad: The body of an unidentified man, believed to be around 65 years old, was discovered on the footpath near the Uppal Metro Rail station on Tuesday, May 13.

The man reportedly had a visible injury behind his ear.

According to reports, the body was spotted by passersby near Hyderabad’s Uppal metro station, who immediately alerted ambulance personnel. Upon arrival, the ambulance team contacted the police, who promptly initiated an investigation.

Police are working to identify the man, and efforts are underway to gather any leads that could provide more information on his identity.

The police are also awaiting the postmortem report to determine the exact cause of death.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

