Unidentified woman found dead in Hyderabad’s Quthbullapur

The woman reportedly appeared to have been struck on the head with a blood-stained stone found beside her body.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 12th December 2024 5:01 pm IST
Unidentified woman found dead in Hyderabad's Quthbullapur
Representational Image

Hyderabad: An unidentified woman believed to be in her late 40s was discovered dead on a footpath at Quthbullapur crossroads on Wednesday morning, December 11.

According to reports, the woman appeared to have been struck on the head with a blood-stained stone found beside her body.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Officials are also examining the possibility of sexual assault as the victim’s clothing seemed disturbed.

Also Read
Video: Tired of police apathy, father kills disabled man for harassing daughter

So far, no suspects have been identified.

A murder case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 12th December 2024 5:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button