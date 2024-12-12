Unidentified woman found dead in Hyderabad’s Quthbullapur

Hyderabad: An unidentified woman believed to be in her late 40s was discovered dead on a footpath at Quthbullapur crossroads on Wednesday morning, December 11.

According to reports, the woman appeared to have been struck on the head with a blood-stained stone found beside her body.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Officials are also examining the possibility of sexual assault as the victim’s clothing seemed disturbed.

So far, no suspects have been identified.

A murder case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.