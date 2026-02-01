Union Budget 2026: Here is what gets cheaper, what gets costlier

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, February 1, in the 2026 Union Budget presentation, proposed changes in duty cuts, making some items cheaper and some costlier. Like previous years, the minister has proposed an increase in taxes on sin goods.

List of items that become cheaper, costlier

As a result of changes in taxes, some items become cheaper due to tax reductions, while others could see price hikes.

Items that become cheaper

17 cancer drugs Seafood Leather products Smartphones EV batteries Solar panels Microwave ovens Sports equipment Consumer electronics products imported for personal use Overseas tourism packages Foreign education

Items that become costlier

Alcohol Tobacco products like cigarettes and pan masala E-book readers CD-ROMs Digital cameras Video games and software Umbrellas Coffee Adult diapers Stock options and futures trading

Nifty tumbles as Budget proposes to raise STT

Meanwhile, stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled on Sunday afternoon trade after the Budget proposed raising the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) to 0.05 per cent on commodity futures from 0.02 per cent.

The government will tax buyback proceeds for all types of shareholders as capital gains, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday.

After fluctuating in early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex later bounced back but pared all gains amid the Budget presentation.