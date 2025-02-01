Union Budget ’25: IB’s gets Rs 3,893.35 cr, down by Rs 72.8 cr

New Delhi: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has received Rs 3,893.35 crore in the Union Budget 2025-26, a nominal cut of Rs 72.80 crore as compared to the revised estimates for 2024-25.

The IB, responsible for intelligence gathering, counterintelligence and counter-espionage operations in the country, was allocated Rs 3,823.83 crore in 2024-25 and it was revised to Rs 3,966.21 crore, the Budget document said.

It said the provision of Rs 3,893.35 crore for 2025-26 is for meeting the administrative expenses of the IB.

The National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID), another crucial intelligence arm in the country, was allocated Rs 158.23 crore, a massive cut of Rs 89.49 crore (around 36 per cent) from Rs 247.72 crore in 2024-25.

The NATGRID aims to link databases as an input in combating terrorism. It also intends to create a facility to improve capability to counter internal security threats, the Budget document said.

So many engines that Budget completely derailed: Congress

Taking a swipe at the Centre over the Union Budget, the Congress on Saturday said while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke of four engines of development, the Budget was “completely derailed”.

In her budget speech, Sitharaman said agriculture, MSME, investments and exports are the four power engines of development.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “The FM spoke of 4 engines: Agriculture, MSMEs, Investment, and Exports. So many engines that the Budget has been completely derailed.”