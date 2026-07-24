Union Cabinet approves Bill for stricter paper leak penalties

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Friday, July 24, approved a draft Bill to ensure stricter punishments for paper leaks, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an announcement in this effect, official sources said.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by the prime minister at the Parliament House complex approved the draft Bill to hand stricter punishments to those involved in paper leaks than the existing laws, the sources said.

In a video message around midnight on Thursday, July 23, Modi announced that a Bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks will be introduced in Parliament next week.

“On Monday, when the second week of the Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin, a Bill will be brought with provisions for strong action against paper leaks and we will try to pass it as early as possible,” he had said.

More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow’s Cabinet! pic.twitter.com/NRysBukk5U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2026

The announcement came in the wake of the ongoing protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accountability for exam irregularities, reforms in the education system, and Rs 1 crore compensation to families of those students who committed suicide after the NEET-UG paper leak in May.

Modi announces fast-track courts for paper leaks

Earlier on Thursday, Modi had said that government has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

In a post on X, PM Modi said: “Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard.”

Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!



We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2026

(With inputs from PTI.)