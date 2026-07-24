Union Cabinet approves Bill for stricter paper leak penalties

In a video message around midnight on Thursday, Modi announced that a bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks will be introduced in Parliament next week.

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Protesters hold signs and photos amid police officers during a demonstration.
Security personnel patrol a protest site over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in Patna, on Thursday, July 23.

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Friday, July 24, approved a draft Bill to ensure stricter punishments for paper leaks, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an announcement in this effect, official sources said.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by the prime minister at the Parliament House complex approved the draft Bill to hand stricter punishments to those involved in paper leaks than the existing laws, the sources said.

In a video message around midnight on Thursday, July 23, Modi announced that a Bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks will be introduced in Parliament next week.

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“On Monday, when the second week of the Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin, a Bill will be brought with provisions for strong action against paper leaks and we will try to pass it as early as possible,” he had said.

The announcement came in the wake of the ongoing protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accountability for exam irregularities, reforms in the education system, and Rs 1 crore compensation to families of those students who committed suicide after the NEET-UG paper leak in May.

Modi announces fast-track courts for paper leaks

Earlier on Thursday, Modi had said that government has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

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In a post on X, PM Modi said: “Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard.”

(With inputs from PTI.)

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