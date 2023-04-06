Union Cabinet gives nod to Indian Space Policy, 2023

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th April 2023 10:11 pm IST

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the Indian Space Policy, 2023 under which roles and responsibilities of organisations such as ISRO, NewSpace India Limited and private sector entities have been laid down.

The government had earlier opened up the space sector for the private sector to help boost the development of the segment.

“In brief, it will offer clarity in the role of the components set up (in the recent past),” Union Minister Jitendra Singh told reporters here.

He said the policy would aim to enhance the role of the Department of Space, boost activities of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) missions and give a larger participation of research, academia, startups and industry.

