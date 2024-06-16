‘Some irregularities’ in NEET, admits Union education minister

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday, June 14, admitted that “some irregularities have come to light in two places” in the conduct of the 2024 National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG).

While speaking to ANI, the union minister said, “I assure students and parents that the government has taken this seriously.” He also assured that stern action would be taken against the National Testing Agency (NTA) officials if they were found guilty.

#WATCH | Sambalpur, Odisha: On the NEET issue, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says, "On the recommendations of Supreme Court, the order has been given for re-test of 1,563 candidates…Some irregularities have come to light in two places. I assure students and… pic.twitter.com/yrdvdAcn4g — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2024

“On the recommendations of the Supreme Court, the order has been given for a re-test of 1,563 candidates,” he said.

Pradhan further said “Even if the big officials of the NTA are found guilty, they will not be spared. A lot of improvement is required in NTA. The government is concerned about this, no culprit will be spared, they will get the harshest punishment.”

The NTA on Thursday, June 13, told the Supreme Court that the scorecards of 1,563 candidates who got “grace marks” in the NEET-UG exam will be cancelled.

They will be given a chance to reappear for the exam on June 23 and the results will be declared before June 30.

(With inputs from agencies)