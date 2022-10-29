Union government is working on providing ten lakh jobs: PM Modi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 29th October 2022 6:43 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Gujarat Rozgar Mela via video message, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government was working on providing ten lakh jobs.

In a video message for a `Rozgar Mela’ (employment fair) organized by the Gujarat government here, he also said that the number of government jobs for the youth will rise.

This kind of Rozgar Melas will continue to be organised at the national and state levels in the coming months,” the prime minister said.

“The Central government is working on providing ten lakh jobs, the states and Union territories are also getting associated with the campaign. The number of government jobs given to the youth will rise significantly, he said.

