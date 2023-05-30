Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Manipur

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 30th May 2023 10:14 pm IST
1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page
Imphal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh during a meeting with senior officials of the Manipur Police, CAPFs and the Indian Army in Imphal, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 30th May 2023 10:14 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button