Union home minister Amit Shah lands in Hyderabad, welcomed by BJP

Hyderabad: Union home minister Amit Shah landed in Hyderabad on Saturday evening at the Begumpet airport, where he was warmly received by senior members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The union minister arrived in a special flight and was received by union tourism minister Kishan Reddy, national BJP vice president DK Aruna and Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri.

Amit Shah traveled from the airport and inaugurated the ‘National Cyber Forensic Laboratory’ (NCFL) at Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) campus in Ramanthapur.

The union minister reached Hyderabad to address a public meeting to mark the culmination of the second leg of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay’s ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’. His arrival was preceded by many opposition leaders posing questions about the central government’s role in Telangana’s development.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao, TRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla, and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A Revanth Reddy had posed various questions to Shah about the allocation of funds and the response of the centre to various issues.