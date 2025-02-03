Union home ministry advises Telugu states to resolve bifurcation issues mutually

Hyderabad: The Union home ministry has urged the Telugu-speaking states to work mutually to resolve the bifurcation issues between the two states.

Union home secretary Govind Mohan held a meeting with the officials of AP and Telangana in Delhi on Monday, February 3.

The items in the schedule 9 and 10 of the AP Reorganization Act were reportedly discussed during the meeting. The key issues included distribution of assets and sharing of liabilities between the two states.

The home secretary advised the two states to move ahead on those issues after taking legal expert opinion.

Assuring the the Centre will help the two states in the infrastructure creation, he asked the two states to be contented, and not to make issues out of funds allocation between the two states, as it could affect the prospects of both the states.

He told the officials that on some items a decision could be taken in the next meeting.