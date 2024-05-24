Union min calls Dhruv Rathee ‘spokesman’ of Cong, AAP; he hits back

A verbal battle ensued between Union minister Kiren Rijiju and Youtuber Dhruv Rathee as the former shared a snippet of an old video in which Rathee was highly critical of corruption under the Congress led UPA government at the Centre.

“Even foreign sponsored people also couldn’t defend the Congress Party when it comes to CORRUPTION,” the Union minister wrote on May 3, as caption to the video on Instagram.

In the video, Rathee remarks that the Congress led UPA government at the Centre was “synonymous” with corruption.

Dhruv Rathee responds

Responding to Rijiju’s post, Rathee published a new video in which he said that his old video is a “good answer to people who say that he doesn’t make any videos on the Congress.”

“What I said in that video was correct for that time period. But Kiren ji, please have the heart to listen to what I am saying now…..” he said, raising the issue of Rijiju’s alleged remarks on eating beef in 2015.

“But later you (Rijiju) said that your statements were twisted and that you don’t consume beef. In December 2015, you said that you never challenged anyone over beef consumption and that food is a personal choice. But if that is the case, why does BJP ask for votes in the name of cow and buffalo?” Can you ask Narendra Modi why he is recieveing funds from beef producing companies?” he said, citing reports on the saffron party receiving funds from firms producing beef through electoral bonds.

The Youtuber further spoke about how electoral bonds were recieved from pharmaceutical companies whose medicines failed the drug tests.

“Modi government has played with lives of people…” he remarked.

Rijiju calls Rathee ‘spokesman’ of Congresss & AAP

Reacting to the video, Rijiju called Rathee a “spokesmen of Congress and AAP.”

“You’re a bright young man. Use your energy for nation’s growth. No need to run down others to become more popular. Nothing wrong in being the spokesman of Congress & AAP but do spread positive vibes to create a better image of India,” the Union minister said on X.

Dhruv Rathee hits back

Dhruv Rathee sharply hit back at the Union minister over his remarks.

“Kiren ji, your name means a ray of light. Stop spreading darkness. Playing with the lives of your countrymen by passing spurious medicines in return of electoral bond donation – is that country’s growth? Have you no shame at all? Make an effort to be honest, you can “actually” do something for the country as a politician. Same goes for your boss,” he remarked.

Kiren ji, your name means a ray of light. Stop spreading darkness.



Playing with the lives of your countrymen by passing spurious medicines in return of electoral bond donation – is that country's growth? Have you no shame at all?



Make an effort to be honest, you can… — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) May 23, 2024

At the time of publishing this article, this video garnered over 1.7 million views on X.